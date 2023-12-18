Avid Red Sox and Patriots fan who loved playing poker

PEABODY — Joseph T. Cucurullo, age 69 of Peabody and formerly of Wakefield died December 13 in Burlington surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born in Melrose on April 11,1954 and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Kelly) Cucurullo. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1972. After graduation he went on to work for Wakefield Engineering and was employed there for 26 years. He later went to work for MA/Com in Burlington where he retired in 2011. Joe was a longtime active member of the Wakefield Council #104 Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed bartending and spending time with his friends. Joe’s favorite past time was meeting up with his card playing buddies for their weekly poker games. He was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Gail M. (Crupi) Cucurullo. He was the loving father of Steven J. Cucurullo of Peabody and Jayna L. Vooght and her husband Thomas of NH. He is the proud grandfather of John Thomas Vooght. He is also survived by his father-in-law Robert Crupi; his sisters-in-law: Sandra Jamieson and her husband John; Nancy Hoyt and her husband Kevin; and Sharon Brawley and her husband Joe; and his many cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends, Ace and Nico all of whom he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery, 501 North Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, December 20 at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756 Osceola, WI 54020-0756. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.