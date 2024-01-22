TYNGSBOROUGH — The Wakefield High wrestling team traveled to Tyngsborough High on Friday night to take on Tyngsborough/Dracut as well as Pentucket in a tri-meet.

Wakefield handled Pentucket 54-27 and pulled out a thrilling 39-36 win over Tyngsborough/Dracut that came down to the last bout.

Michael Barry took the circle at 113 with the meet tied at 36-36. Matched up against James Shaffer, Barry put together a perfect game plan and came away with a 7-0 decision, earning the winning three points to seal up another Warrior victory.

This one started in the 120 weight class with the home Tigers taking an early 6-0 lead after a pin. Andrew Valley responded with a pin in 39 seconds at 126 to even things up.

The back-and-forth matchup continued throughout with the home team getting a pin at 132 before Aydin Lamb tied it again at 138 with a pin in 1:29.

The Tigers went up 15-12 with a decision at 144 but Christian DiFlorio regained the lead for Wakefield with a pin at 150 in 3:34.

Sean Callanan extended the lead to 24-15 with a pin in 53 seconds at 157.

A bounceback fall for Tyngsborough made it 24-21 going into 175 where Zach Arria’s pin in 1:07 made it 30-21.

The Tigers gained 9 points at 190 and 285 with a pin and a decision but Joe LaMonica earned 6 more for the Warriors with a pin in 46 seconds at 215.

With the score 36-30, a forfeit win for the Tigers at 106 made it 36-36 setting up Barry’s heroics.

The victory over Pentucket was a little more straightforward for Wakefield.

Earning pins and six points each for their squad was LaMonica (:18, 215), Arria (1:25, 175), Callanan (1:30, 157), Lamb (1:28, 132), Barry (:29, 113), Kip King (1:13, 285), Jaden Fullerton (:41, 165), Andrew Valley (:57, 126) and Philip Valley (:36, 120).

Wakefield will return to Middlesex League play with a huge matchup against Burlington on Wednesday night, 7 p.m. at the Charbonneau Field House.