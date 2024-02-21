East Boston native loved dance, music, cooking and the Cape

WAKEFIELD — Karen J. Emmanuele, age 79, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, February 18 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after an illness.

She was born in Boston on May 26, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Karl and Rose (Scolastico) Stromsness.

Karen grew up in East Boston. She married Antonino Emmanuele in 1966 and raised five children in Revere. She eventually moved to Wakefield where she spent her last years. She loved dancing, watching movies, listening to music, cooking and spending summer vacations on Cape Cod.

She had a great love for her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was the beloved wife of Antonino Emmanuele of Wakefield. She was the loving mother of Anthony Emmanuele and his wife Jamie Mortellite of North Reading, Vincent Emmanuele of Revere, Carla Atoui and her husband Sam of Wakefield, Michael Emmanuele of Wakefield, and Linda Frazer and her husband John of Vermont. Karen was the grandmother of Sarah, Jared, Bradley, Zachary, Dillon, Laila, and Michael. She was also the great grandmother of Persephone.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday February 23 at 10 a.m.

Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.