WAKEFIELD — On August 29, nationally renowned quilter and applique artist Marjorie Lydecker spoke to the Nimble Thimbler Quilt Guild that meets at the Crystal Community Club.

Mrs. Lydecker is a proven master of the art of applique and has quilts hanging in the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell and in Colonial Williamsburg, VA.

Marje has been featured in many international and national quilt magazines as well as quilt books. She brought 6 of her masterful quilts with her and spoke about the process and provided tips and tricks for all members.

In addition to being in awe of her artistry, Marje is 98 years old, lived on Cape Cod for many years and had amazing stories to tell about her quilts. Her sense of humor and passion about her work came thru with each story and tip that she shared and it was a real honor to have her visit us in Wakefield and have the distinct pleasure to view her quilts.

Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild meets on the last Tuesday of each month from January to November. Winter meetings are sometimes via Zoom but most meetings are held at 7 p.m. in the Crystal Community Club on Preston Street in Wakefield.

Guests are always welcome to join the group and they are open to new members as well. The Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild has speakers 5-6 times per year and an annual auction/UFO sale.

In addition, the Guild is currently providing comfort quilts and pillowcases to Eastern Middlesex Elder Services and is currently working on quilting kitchen accessories to be used by Mission of Deeds during the holidays. If you are interested in joining the Guild, feel free to contact Karen King for more info (kjimking@yahoo.com).