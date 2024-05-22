WAKEFIELD — The 13 single-family homes that sold in town last month went for a median price of $760,000, according to a report this week from The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and transaction data.

Those 13 single-family homes sold also represented an 18 percent increase over the number sold in April 2023. The median sales price of the houses sold in Wakefield last month is also $65,000 more than the median price brought by the 11 single-families sold in town in April 2023.

During the first four months of 2024, 37 single-families have sold in Wakefield for a median price of $725,000. Last year through the same period, 33 single-families had sold for a median price of $679,900.

Statewide, single-family home sales increased 6.8 percent in April on a year-over-year basis, making the largest year-over-year increase since June 2021, according to a new report from The Warren Group.

Last month, there were 3,100 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 6.8 percent increase from April 2023. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 9.9 percent on a yearover-year basis to $610,000, up from $555,000 in April 2023 – a new all-time high for the month of April and the first time the median single-family home prices has exceeded the $600,000 mark in 2024.

“For the first time in three years, the number of single-family homes sold in Massachusetts rose over the year prior, a positive sign for both buyers and sellers,” said Cassidy Norton, Associate Publisher and Media Relations Director of The Warren Group. “The market has been exceedingly tight in recent years as mortgage rates and building costs rose. More sales didn’t move the needle on home prices, however; the median single-family home sale price in April rose nearly 10 percent. This also marked the first time the median price has exceeded $600,000 in 2024, approaching the record high of $615,000 set in June 2023.”

Year-to-date, there have been 10,113 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 0.1 percent increase from the first four months of 2023. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 9.5 percent on the same basis to $575,000.

Condominiums

There were 1,613 condominium sales in April 2024, compared to 1,495 in April 2023 – a 7.9 percent increase. Meanwhile, the median sale price rose 3.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $532,500 – a new all-time high for the month of April.

“Though the median sale price of a Massachusetts condo rose a mere 3.4 percent, that was enough to read an all-time high for the month of April of $532,500,” Norton added. “The condo market faces the same headwinds as the single-family market, and a rise in the number of sales is a welcome change.”

Year-to-date, there have been 5,094 condo sales, a 2.2 percent decrease from the first four months of 2023 with a median sale price of $525,000, a 7.1 percent increase on the same basis.

In Wakefield, two condos sold in April for a median price of $455,250. Through April, 15 condos have been sold here for a median price of $550,000.

Greater Boston single-family homes

There were 1,517 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in April 2024, which marked an 8.8 percent increase from April 2023 when there were 1,394 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 10.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $760,000.

Greater Boston condominiums

In April, there were 1,187 condo sales, up from 1,110 sales in March 2023, marking a 6.9 percent increase on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the median condo price dipped 1.2 percent on the same basis to $602,500, down from $609,950 a year earlier.