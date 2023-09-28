Passion for the culinary industry

SHELBURNE, NH — We are saddened to announce the death of Michael Henry Conley. He passed away peacefully at the age of 66, surrounded by family. He was born in Danvers lived in Wakefield and relocated to Coos County, NH in 2016.

He was the son of the late Henry Francis Conley and Doris Ida (Hanson) Conley. He grew up with his family owning a 24-hour diner which fueled his passion for the culinary industry. He owned several restaurants in his later years including The Groveland Diner, Udderly Devine and Nonna’s Kitchen. He was a caring man who would’ve sacrificed anything for those he loved. He put up a good fight against cancer and kept a grateful attitude through it all focusing on the time he could spend with family. He was an amazing husband and father. He is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

He leaves behind his wife, Ellen Devine Conley; his son, Micael Devine Conley and wife Katelyn; his grandchildren, Raelynn Conley and Adalynn Conley, as well his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Richard Henry Conley.

At the family’s request, there will be no services. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.