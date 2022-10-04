NOURIA ENERGY has obtained the necessary approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals to build a new gas stations with convenience store at the corner of Vernon and Lowell streets, on the site of the current Shell gas station. This artist’s rendering was part of Nouria’s presentation to the ZBA.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Nouria Energy can go ahead with its plans to build a new gas station with a retail store and fast food at 356 Lowell St. The site is at the intersection of Lowell and Vernon streets known as “Four Corners” and has long been home to a Shell gas station.

The Board of Appeals last week made the findings and granted the zoning relief that will allow Nouria to move forward with planned changes, extensions or alterations to the site, including a new building with a gas station in conjunction with a retail store and fast food. The company has been before the Zoning Board of Appeals seeking a variance for signage, a Special Permit to allow for reductions in the requirements for off-street parking and other zoning relief.

At the previous hearing, the Zoning Board had requested some clarifications with respect to signage and last week’s hearing was largely spent going back and forth on the proposed signs. The board had also asked Jim McBain, the board’s sign expert, to work offline with Nouria on the issue of signage.

Nouria’s proposal included modifying the two pre-existing 17-foot-tall, free-standing signs on the site – one on Vernon Street and one on Lowell Street. The plan also included a circular Nouria logo over the main entrance to the building and two four-foot-tall circular “Nouria” signs mounted on the canopy over the gas pumps – one facing Lowell Street and one facing traffic approaching from the east on Vernon Street.

The proposed circular signs mounted on the canopy would exceed the maximum size of three feet allowed in the bylaw. In the course of last week’s discussion, it was noted that the east-facing circular sign on the canopy was facing the same direction as one of the free-standing Nouria signs. The board felt that the sign mounted on the east-facing side of the canopy was redundant. The discussion also turned to a blue-green band along all four sides of the canopy that would be illuminated at night. The board thought that the illuminated band on the canopy was excessive lighting.

In exchange for Nouria’s agreement to eliminate the east-facing canopy sign and the illuminated band on the canopy, the board agreed to allow the 4-foot, circular Nouria sign on the Lowell Street-facing side of the canopy. The board also agreed to allow the 5-foot, 6-inch circular sign above the store entrance.

The board also had concerns about the free-standing signs. Nouria was proposing to add cabinets between the double posts on each sign to house electronics for the digital display of gas prices, etc. The cabinets would add six inches of width to each sign. Ultimately, the board was satisfied with Nouria’s plans for the free-standing signs.

There was also considerable discussion of Nouria’s plan for the gas station/store to be open 24 hours a day, with lighting under the canopy illuminating the gas pumps. Board members wondered about the need to be open all night and were concerned about how the light might affect homes across Lowell Street.

Nouria representatives argued that many people leave home for work as early as 4 a.m. and need gas, while second-shift workers are on their way home after 11 p.m. They also pointed out that the lighting on the site would be “dark sky compliant” to minimize glare and light overspill.

Board members asked about the possibility of dimming the lights over the gas pumps during the overnight hours. Nouria reps said that they would be willing to work with the board once the project is built to come up with an acceptable nighttime lighting plan.

Nouria’s local attorney Brian McGrail reviewed with the board the list of proposed conditions that would go along with the board’s decision. One of those conditions called for Nouria to contribute $25,000 toward improvements to the traffic lights at Lowell and Vernon streets.

Another condition allows the ZBA to retain jurisdiction over signs for an as yet undetermined coffee shop or fast-food vendor in the store. Any signs for such a future vendor tenant will have to be approved by the ZBA.

While Nouria will be allowed to sell diesel fuel at the location, another condition prohibits any off-site advertising for diesel, including no signs on Route 128/95.

The ZBA’s votes to grant the requested zoning relief were unanimous.