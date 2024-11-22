Gifted artist who loved vacationing in York Beach

WAKEFIELD — Patricia Perry, age 64, a longtime Wakefield resident died on Wednesday, November 20 at her home.

She was born in Cambridge on May 19, 1960 and was the daughter of Geraldine West and the late Robert F. Perry. Patty was a gifted artist and won numerous awards for her oil paintings. She worked at Lahey Clinic for over 30 years. Her favorite thing in the world was vacationing in York Beach. She loved her cat Bella and tending to her flowers and garden. She was the most patient, kind, gentle natured person and she will missed by many family members, friends and coworkers.

She was the loving sister of Katherine O’Riordan and her husband Paul of Wakefield; Margaret Perry of Wakefield; Diane O’Riordan and her late husband Nicholas of Stoneham; and Claire Gentry of Wakefield and her late husband Bryce. She was the cherished Aunt of Matthew O’Riordan and his wife Mackenzie; Michael O’Riordan and his wife Caithline; Daniel O’Riordan; Maxwell Gentry, and Emily O’Riordan. She was the stepdaughter of the later George West. Kathy is also survived by her grandnephew Owen.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. Her funeral Service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or a charity of ones choice. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.