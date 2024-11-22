US Army veteran

LYNN — Mr. Salvatore (Sal) P. Balzotti, a resident of Lynn, formerly of Wakefield passed away at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Wednesday morning, November 20. He was 95 years old.

Born in Boston on May 13, 1929, he was the beloved son of the late Caesar and Elizabeth (Fulginiti) Balzotti. Sal was devoted to his family, long-time friends and work colleagues. He loved to travel with Elaine, was a wonderful dancer and was known for breaking out in song on the spur of the moment. Sal was a US Army Korean veteran, entering the military at Boston on July 14, 1948 and received his honorable discharge from Camp Kilmer, NJ on October 25, 1951.

Sal was the loving father of Caesar and his wife Dawn Balzotti of Lynnfield; Anthony and his wife Lisa Balzotti of Cape Coral, FL; and Rita Balzotti and her partner Lori Weber of Chicago. He is survived by his brother Joseph and wife Bonnie Balzotti of Swampscott and Evelyn Olivari of Tewksbury. Salvatore was also the dear friend of Elaine LaPointe of Exeter, NH. Proud grandfather of five grandchildren Brittany, Toni, Caesar, Christopher and Tony Balzotti; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Michael Balzotti and James Balzotti, his brothers; Katheryn Mikutajcis and Maria Keely, his sisters; and in-laws Eleanor Balzotti, Robert Olivari, Frank Mikutajcis and Bill Keely.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, November 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 25 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Salvatore’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 465 Waverley Rd., Suite 202, Waltham, MA 02452.