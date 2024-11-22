WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ soccer team celebrated their 2024 season recently at their annual banquet.

The Warriors had a solid season in head coach Nico Manganiello’s first at the helm.

Wakefield finished the season with an overall record of 6-8-4. The Warriors went 5-2-3 against fellow Middlesex League Freedom Division teams. Wakefield finished ranked No. 36 in Div. 2 just outside the top 32 that make the state tournament.

At their banquet, the Warriors honored their seniors, announced their new captains for next season, handed out team awards and celebrated their All-Stars.

The Warriors had four Middlesex League All-Stars selected: senior captains Megan Clark, Aliza Margolis, Abby Myette and Shea Suntken.

Suntken and Margolis were named to the All-Conference team and Margolis was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division Player of the Year.

Additionally, Margolis and Suntken were named Eastern Mass. All-Stars. Suntken was named to the 2nd Team and Margolis, who was also named a Massachusetts All-State member, was team MVP of the Eastern Mass. 1st Team.

Team awards were presented to Margolis (Offensive Player of the Year), Myette (Defensive Player of the Year), senior captain Rachel Caplin (Coaches Award),

senior Sam Goc (Most Improved) and freshman Laurel Renzi (Rookie of the Year).

Caplin, Clark, Margolis, Myette and Suntken handed off leadership duties to the new captains for 2025: Molly Anderson and Stella Carlino.