A kind, generous and selfless person who was an amazing cook

WAKEFIELD — Anna Maria Pitman (Gelsomini), of Wakefield, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Capestrano, Italy on Oct 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Irma (Colasacco) Gelsomini.

Anna was the beloved wife of Fredrick Pitman of Wakefield, loving mother of Craig Pitman (Jama) of Beverly, Jeffrey Pitman of Wakefield, and Jason Pitman of Wakefield. She was the grandmother of Drew Pitman of Beverly. Anna was the sister of Armida St. Pierre (Richard) of Peabody, Linda Gelsomini of Wakefield, and was pre-deceased by her brother Anthony Gelsomini.

Anna was a generous, kind, and selfless person. She was an amazing cook and had her own catering business for many years. She cherished being with her family and friends. She was always the first to offer support or help of any kind. She loved traveling to Aruba with her husband, Fred, and had many a good time at the casinos where she liked to play the slot machines. She was an avid Red Sox fan and loved watching her sons play sports, especially hockey. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished being a wife, mother to her sons, and the best Nonna to her grandson.

She worked for many years at both Melrose-Wakefield hospital in the Admissions Department and at Mass Eye and Ear as an office manager. Anna remained close friends with many of her colleagues throughout her life and truly enjoyed working with such wonderful people.

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Marie Gelsomini, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 11a.m. at St. Florence Parish, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org), Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org), or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).