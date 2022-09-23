Heart and soul of her family who was kind to all

WAKEFIELD — Rosemary B. Collins, age 82, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, at the Bear Hill Healthcare Center, Stoneham.

Born in Malden, March 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Goncz) McNeil. Rosemary was raised in Everett; she was a graduate of Malden Girls Catholic High School class of 1958. She met the love of her life during high school and married James Collins in September of 1964. They moved to Wakefield in 1970 to raise their family. Rosemary was the heart and soul of the family, raising four adventurous boys and always placing her family’s needs before her own. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and loved attending all their activities. While she was known for her kindness to others, Rosemary was a warrior, beating cancer and bravely battling Parkinson’s for over 15 years.

In addition to her devotion to her family, Rosemary worked for many years in both Dr. Killilea’s and Dr. Caddell’s Malden dentist practice as an assistant and a receptionist. She was also a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, the Women’s Guild, and enjoyed volunteering at the annual Holly Festival.

She was the beloved wife of the late James W. Collins with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Christopher Collins and wife Christine of Wakefield, Sean Collins and wife Denise of Madison, Conn., Matthew Collins and Kristine of Wakefield, and James Collins and wife Rachel of Westminster. She was the much-loved sister of Carol Dondero and husband John of Everett, and Kathleen McNeil of Everett. She was also the loving grandmother of Caitlyn, Brendan, Ty, Nolan, Patrick, Courtney, Ryan, and Jillian.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Monday at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of James W. Jr and Rosemary Collins Scholarship Fund, The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.

