Member of the Wakefield Women’s Bowling League

WAKEFIELD — Barbara E. Blais, age 92 of Wakefield died Wednesday, July 13 in Reading.

She was born in Winthrop on February 2, 1930 and was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Toomey) Peters.

Raised in Winthrop, she was a graduate of Winthrop High School and later made her home in Wakefield. She was a retiree of The New England Telephone Company, a member of Saint Joseph Church and was a member of the Wakefield Women’s Bowling League. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, the game show “Jeopardy” and the New England Patriots.

Mrs. Blais was the beloved wife of the late Edmond J. Blais. She was the loving mother of Edmond J. Blais and his wife Gail of Fla., John P. Blais of N.H., Robert A. Blais of Wakefield, William J. Blais and wife Lisa of Reading, Mary D. Blais of Fla. and the late Stephen Blais, Beverly Flaherty and Barbara McBay. She was the grandmother of Stephen, Lindsay, Derek, Kelly, Jordyn, Cameron, Austin, Stephanie, Adam, and the late Christopher and Michael. She was also the great grandmother of Ava, Cashen, Hailey, Brandon, Ellora, Tristan, Aidan, Rian and Teegan. She was the sister of Janet Ancillo and the late Sarah Gudis, Norma Casella and Mary Nowosielski.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry, 467 Main Street Wakefield, MA 01880. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.