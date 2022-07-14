Worked for Melrose DPW for 38 years and loved to travel

SAUGUS — Joseph W. Kearney, longtime resident of Saugus and formerly Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at a Saugus healthcare facility. He was 81.

Born in Melrose on February 27, 1941, Joe was one of two children of the late Stephen and Marion (Bowie) Kearney. He grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1959.

Joe married Marilyn C. MacKenzie on September 10, 1967 and they shared many wonderful years together.

Joe worked for the City of Melrose DPW for 38 years, retiring as a Foreman. He enjoyed watching golf, traveling, especially to Hawaii, Spain, Canada, and Florida. He also liked visiting Kennebunkport and Ogunquit, cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Joe’s quiet nature and sense of humor will be missed by all.

Joe was the beloved husband of Marilyn C. (MacKenzie) Kearney with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Dear brother of Karen Harding and her husband Joseph of Maine, brother-in-law of Arlene Johnson of Tewksbury and Sandra MacKenzie of Billerica. Proud uncle of Michael, David, and Benjamin Harding. Also survived by seven great nieces and nephews and his extended nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Joe’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Monday, July 11 from 4-7 p.m., and for his funeral service on Tuesday, celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

Gifts in Joe’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, or Toys for Tots-Greater Boston, 1st Battalion 25th Marines, 53 Quebec St., Fort Devens, MA 01432.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.

