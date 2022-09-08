Member of the Wakefield Rotary Club

MIDDLETON — Arline Joan Hulskamper, age 78, of Middleton, died peacefully Sunday, September 4 at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody after a long illness.

Arline was born in Winthrop on April 1, 1944 to the late William G. and Alba F. (Monello) Hulskamper.

She was raised in Melrose and was a proud graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1961. In the 70’s she lived in Wakefield and was a member of the YMCA Women’s Auxiliary and the Wakefield Rotary Club. In the 80’s she moved to N.H., started her own real estate company and travelled extensively. Arline enjoyed taking bus tours with her friends and especially enjoyed the TCM cruise she took with her sister Susan. Upon retirement she moved to Middleton to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Diann Scaffidi and her husband Stephen of Gloucester, her son Mark Morrison and his wife Sylvia of Wakefield, and her son Eric Morrison and his wife Colleen of North Carolina. She was grandmother to Stephen, Sarah, Scott, Nathaniel, Robert, Douglas, Erin, Kate, Anna and Callie and several great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Susan Badger of New Hampshire, Bruce Hulskamper of Florida, and the late William G. Hulskamper, Jr.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, 509 North Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Jimmy Fund (danafarber.jimmyfund.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).