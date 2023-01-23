Enjoyed gardening, swimming and fishing

PEABODY — Edward R. Sanchez, 94, of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18 at Beverly Hospital.

He was born in Boston on May 15, 1928, and was the son of the late Manuel and Rose (DeAngelis) Sanchez and brother to the late Dolores Palazzolo.

Edward is survived by his wife, Priscilla, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Loving father of Linda Sanchez of Swampscott, Karen Walsh and her husband Edward of Andover, Joyce Gangemi and her husband Dan of Leland, N.C., Laurie Lane of Manchester by the Sea and Edward Sanchez, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Duxbury. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He attended the Fitton School in East Boston and was a graduate of Revere High School. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in 1950 and later, Harvard Business School in 1968. His career spanned over 43 years with Boston Edison and was Superintendent of Transmission and Distribution. He served as Master Sergeant in the National Guard, was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Wakefield and the East Boston Kiwanis club and volunteered for many years at Wakefield YMCA. Most recently, Edward served on the Catholic Council at Brooksby Village Peabody welcoming new Catholics into the community.

Edward’s interests included gardening, swimming, fishing, history, dancing and music, which he enjoyed most when shared with his family.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Lucius Beebe Memorial Library, 345 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880.