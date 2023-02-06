Member of St. Florence Church

WAKEFIELD — Dora A. Cresta of Wakefield, died peacefully in her sleep on February 2, 2023.

Born in Reading, on October 23, 1937, she was the only child of the late Irene and Albert Lawrence Meuse from Nova Scotia and the granddaughter of the late Mary Muise of Nova Scotia.

She is the loving wife of the late Charles R. Cresta Sr. of Wakefield and the loving mother of Marie Bernadette LaCroix and her husband Richard LaCroix of Wakefield. She is also survived by her loving niece and God child Jill Komus Cresta and many nieces and nephews.

Dora’s ancestry is part Mi’kmaq Native American from Nova Scotia and also Acadian French from France.

Dora loved to read her Bible, pray, cook, sew, entertain, have family dinners and family gatherings, crochet craft, garden, read, play games, spelling bees, and go to Bingo. She worked at Copley Shoe Factory in Wakefield, and as a receptionist in Boston in her younger years. She was a member of St. Florence Church.

Funeral services will be private and are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.