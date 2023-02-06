Lived a full, humble life enjoying the simple pleasures

WAKEFIELD — Joseph E. Cannata Sr. age 61, a longtime resident of Wakefield, formerly of Charlestown, died Friday, February 3 at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Born in Somerville on September 7, 1961 he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara (Centola) Cannata, brother of the late Pasquale “Pat” Cannata, nephew of Tom and Marie Centola, Marylou Currier. Joe also had many loving cousins.

Joe was raised in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1980 where he played varsity hockey and football. He went on to start a 40-year career at Admiral Metals. From warehouse foreman, all the way to Purchasing Product Manager. Joe was well known and loved by his Admiral Metals family for his calm demeanor and willingness to assist anyone.

At the age of 23, he met Joanie Linehan, they married the following year and went on to have three beautiful children. Joe lived a full, humble life, enjoying the simple pleasures, like quality time with his loved ones, attending his boys hockey, baseball and golf events, golfing with friends, non-stop home improvements, beach and water activities, his summer home and so much more.

He was the beloved husband of his wife Joanie, and the loving father of Brian, Michael, Joe Jr. and his wife Jillian, and his granddaughter, Olive.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, Feb 9 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, Feb 8 from 4-8pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.