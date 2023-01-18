Dedicated husband and father who loved sports

WAKEFIELD — Edward J. McCarthy Jr., age 71, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, January 15, at his home.

Born in Portland, Maine on September 13, 1951, the son of the late Edward and Helen (Welsh) McCarthy, Ed resided in Wakefield for the past 36 years.

Ed was raised in Medford and was a graduate of Medford High School. He attended UMass Amherst and graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1973. Ed worked at Charrette Corp, for many years, where he met his wife, Amy, before beginning his own software consulting business, most recently working with ADSS Global.

Ed was a dedicated husband and father. He loved watching his boys grow, through coaching baseball, basketball, and soccer teams and attending just about every sporting event in their high school and college years. He enjoyed hiking the White Mountains, skiing in the Rockies, eating tacos in Mexico, traveling to Europe and the Caribbean, and spoiling his kids with Disney World trips.

Ed loved sports. He would play basketball and baseball and make friends along the way as much as he could in his adult years, most recently with the men’s New Hampshire Baseball League. He was a lifelong learner and avid reader making him one of the best Jeopardy players we all knew.

Most of all, Ed loved sitting down for a nice surf and turf meal with his wife and kids, followed by about six cups of coffee.

He was the beloved husband of Amy (Mulrenan) McCarthy, of Wakefield. He was the loving father of Timothy McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy, both of Wakefield. He was preceded in death by his sister Maureen Cassidy and her husband Jim.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday from 3 – 6 p.m. A Prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s name can be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880