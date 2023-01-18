Everett educator was a woman of strong faith

WAKEFIELD — Mary Elizabeth (Picone) Borges died unexpectedly at her home, Friday, January 13.

Born on January 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Price) Picone. She was the sister of the late Pauline Pascouchi and the late James Nelson Picone and his late wife Anne.

Mary was born and raised in Everett. She graduated from Everett High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Education from Salem State Teacher’s College.

From there she was a proud teacher in the Everett Public Schools until her retirement in 1995.

In 1968 she married the love of her life, the late Joseph R. Borges. They made their home in Wakefield and shared almost 34 years of marriage until Joseph’s passing in 2002.

The happy couple loved traveling and their adventures included Hawaii, Portugal and Spain. They also loved being surrounded by friends and hosted many parties for the “Group” as they were called.

Mary had a strong faith and loved her church family. The First Baptist Church of Wakefield was like a second home and family to her since she moved to Wakefield. She served as a deacon and on many other committees during her time there.

She loved to cook and was very good at it. Even the simplest of her recipes could not be replicated and you would never leave her house hungry.

Mary was known to always be truthful and honest and everyone just loved her even more for this. She was an extremely independent woman who until the very end lived life to the fullest.

Her friends were such an important part of her life. She was always out and about with them especially on a Friday night. These friendships kept her young and meant so much to her.

Her greatest joy though definitely was her family. She loved doing for others and was always there for them when they needed it. Mary was the loving mother of Louise DeSisto and her husband Antonio of Wakefield. She was the beloved grandmother of Miabella Rosa DeSisto also of Wakefield. Mary is also survived by a niece Melinda Parry and her husband David, nephew Glenn Picone, and great nephew Jordan Parry.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Spinelli’s on Route 1 south, Lynnfield. Family and friends are kindly invited to celebrate and remember Mary on what would have been her 86th birthday, Saturday January 21 at 12 noon.

Guests are asked to wear their favorite colors.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FBC Rebuilding Fund PO Box 1726 Wakefield, MA 01880.

Funeral arrangements through McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield