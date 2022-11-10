Enjoyed making his own beer and taking drives on the Kancamangus Highway

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Matthew “Matt” Paul Dalton, 55, of Attleboro, Ma passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was the husband of Yuxia Zhao.

Born in Melrose on January 20, 1967, he was a son of Joan E. (Castagnino) Dalton of Wakefield and the late Richard Leo Dalton. A resident of the City of Attleboro for the past six years, he previously resided in Mansfield for five years and was a former resident of Wakefield.

He was a graduate of Wakefield High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UMass Lowell.

Mr. Dalton was a scan file coordinator for Hannafords Supermarkets in Taunton for 15 year until his illness.

He was affiliated with Ocean State Church of Christ.

Matt enjoyed making his own beer and taking drives on the Kancamangus Highway in North Conway, New Hampshire.

In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves six year old triplets: Amelia Dalton, Chloe Dalton and Jacob Dalton all at home in Attleboro; his siblings: John Dalton of Haverhill; Michael Dalton and his wife, Robin Dalton, of Pepperell; David Dalton and his wife, Dee Dalton, of Wakefield; Susan Bollinger and her husband, Mark Bollinger, of San Antonio, Texas; his sister-in-law: Carrie Dalton of Wilmington, several nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. in the “Memorial Chapel” of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.

A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 6 p.m. in the “Memorial Chapel.”

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sturdy Memorial Foundation, Attn: Oncology Department, 211 Park Street, P.O. Box 2963, Attleboro, MA 02703.

