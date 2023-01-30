Retired electrician, proud WWII vet and member of the Coast Guard

WAKEFIELD — Donald W. Twombly, age 96, a longtime resident of Wakefield, passed peacefully Monday, January 23 surrounded by his family.

Born in New York, NY on November 15, 1926, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Martha (Ross) Twombly.

Mr. Twombly had been a Wakefield resident since 1952 and prior to his move had been a resident of Malden. He was a retired electrician for the American Totalisator Company of Baltimore, MD. He was a proud World War II veteran, having been a member of the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Twombly was a graduate of Franklin Technical School of Boston.

He was the beloved husband of the late Blanche L. (Ford). He was the loving father of Linda A. Campbell and her late husband Doug Campbell of Marlboro, David R. Twombly and his late wife Lynda Miller of Danville, N.H., Wayne A. Twombly and his wife Kathryn J. Johnson of Groton, MA, Paul W. Twombly and his wife Lisa Twombly of Marcellus, N.Y. He was the brother of John A. Twombly and his late wife Liz of Lexington and Malcolm S. Ross and his wife Sheryll of Wolfeboro, N.H. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. A private interment will take place at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.