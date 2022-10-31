An avid reader and wonderful cook

STONEHAM — Joan Theresa Keegan, age 89, of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield, died Saturday, October 15 at the Winchester Hospital.

Born in Boston on June 25, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary A. (Balboni) Gould.

Joan was raised in East Boston and had been a longtime Wakefield resident until recent years found her living in Stoneham. She was an avid reader and had a great love for books. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed a good meal while dining out. Her life’s work was as a caretaker and mother to her children, while also maintaining a full-time job.

She was the loving mother of Donna DiDonato of Reading, Colleen Keegan of Sarasota, Fla., Eileen LeBlanc of North Grafton, Anne Marie Peck of Sudbury, Shauna Keegan of Stoneham, and the late Cathleen Keegan, Linda Podolsky, and Christine Worster. She was the sister of Stephen Gould and the late Patricia and William Gould. She was the cherished grandmother of Leah Pretty, Jonathan Podolsky, Michael LeBlanc, Lawrence LeBlanc, David LeBlanc, Jameson Peck, Anderson Peck, and Arielle Peck. She was the aunt of Robin Sylvester and great aunt of Hope Sylvester. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Evelyn White and Isaac Podolsky.

Her funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathleen A. Keegan Scholarship Fund, c/o The Wakefield Scholarship Foundation Inc., PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.