Retired Sheriff of Middlesex County who loved his family and Irish music

WAKEFIELD — John Patrick McGonigle, age 84, (“Mac”), passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2022.

John was born to John McGonigle and Anna Gallagher in Everett, Massachusetts, in 1938, the oldest of seven children. He attended Malden Catholic High School and was a proud member of the 1956 undefeated football team. He then attended Boston College with his future wife, Andrea Boyadgis. John and Andrea “Nicky”, also from Everett, had two daughters, Ann Therese and Kathleen.

John worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer in Cambridge before being appointed as Sheriff of Middlesex County. Throughout his career, John helped countless people, rarely turning down a request for assistance. “Mac” loved living with and being an integral part of the lives of his grandson Connor and granddaughter Bridget. He loved his family, his grandchildren, Donegal, Irish music, Notre Dame Football, political debate, all things Everett – in no particular order.

John was predeceased by his wife, Nicky, his daughter, Kathleen, his sisters Kathleen and Ann Therese. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ann McGonigle and Shaun Santos, his grandchildren Connor and Bridget, his loving companion Jane McDonald, his brother Daniel McGonigle, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Bill Moscarelli, sister Elizabeth Manders, sister Tricia McGonigle, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4-7 p.m. His funeral service will be private.