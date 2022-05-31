Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather

WAKEFIELD — John D. “Jack” Gillis, age 82, of Wakefield died Sunday, May 29 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Dorchester on June 15, 1939 he was the son of the late John S. and Winifred (Lyons) Gillis.

Jack was raised in Tewksbury and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School. He then went on to McNamara Business School and upon graduating, enlisted in the United States Army, serving stateside during the Vietnam era. Following three years of military service, Jack attended Bentley University and received both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master’s in Taxation. His career was spent in both the public and private sectors of the accounting field, retiring in 2005 and continuing in private practice until 2019. He was an avid golfer and was a former member of the North Conway Country Club, where he and his family had built a home. Jack most enjoyed traveling both throughout the country and his many weekends up to North Conway and spending time with his family.

He was the beloved husband of Dianne M. (Bordage) whom he met while in college. He was the loving father of Andrea Doren and her husband Eric of Wakefield, Danielle Souza of Wakefield, Aimee Gillis Jeffries and her husband Fred Jeffries of Gloucester, Renée Hurley of Wakefield and Alicia LaCommare and her husband Jack of Beverly. He was the adoring grandfather of Kaylee, Cameron and Brian Souza, Riley and Brianna Doren, Jack Hurley, Amelia Jeffries, and Landon LaCommare. He was the dear brother of Anita St. Germain of TN and the late Winnie-Mae LaBonte and Judy Perivolotis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell Street, Wakefield on Thursday, June 2 at 12:30 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880 or to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave, Boston, MA 02118.