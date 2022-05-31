A loving mother who was devoted to her faith and loved to write poems

READING — Evelyn Anne Dawe, age 81, of Reading, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Somerville on July 10, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marguerite (Lowe) Russo.

Evelyn was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. She was devoted to her faith and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield where she was active in a number of volunteer opportunities at the church. Evelyn was also quite artistic and loved to write poems. Often times her poems were about religion and faith and would be featured in the church bulletins. Above all things, Evelyn was an amazing mother who gave her children all of the support they needed to be successful in life. She was also very active in the lives of her grandchildren.

She was the beloved mother of Debra Keatley and her husband Michael of Merrimack, N.H. and John J. Dawe and his wife Leslie of Dedham. She was the cherished grandmother of Thomas Zuppa and his wife Heather, Christopher Zuppa and his wife Christine, Michael Dawe and his wife Haira, and Alyssa Langione and her husband Andrew. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Dylan, Nolan, Theodore, Joseph, Damien, Serina and Riley. She was the sister of Gladys Kearney of Reading and the late George “Sonny” Small, Helen Bergman, Carol Talbot, Nancy Russo and John Russo.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Interment, Wood End Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.