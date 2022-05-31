Graduate of WHS, Class of 1973

WAKEFIELD — Wayne A. Tropeano, age 66 of Wakefield died May 27 in Wakefield.

He was born in Melrose on October 23,1955 and was the son of the late Samuel J. and Jane I. (Bradbury) Tropeano.

Wayne was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1973. He was standout sprinter on both the Indoor and Outdoor Wakefield High School Track teams. He later went on to work for Continental Airlines for many years and was awarded for his volunteer service in transporting U.S. Troops to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm. He also worked later for the 99 Restaurant in Saugus.

He is survived by his sister, Linda MacInnis and her husband Glenn of Wilmington. He is predeceased by his brother Samuel Tropeano, III. He was also the uncle of Tyler and Samantha MacInnis.

Funeral Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home.