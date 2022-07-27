Avid skier was a Wakefield native

FARMINGTON, NH — John Michael Palmerino, age 78, of Farmington, NH and previously of Wakefield, MA passed away quietly at home on July 21.

John was born September 25, 1943, in Wakefield, son of Michael A. And Jean F. Palmerino. In his youth his passion was owning and driving his 4 convertibles, especially with the top down. His favorite and last convertible was a 1970 Chrysler Newport, red with white bucket seats.

John’s other passion was downhill skiing. He had his season pass at Stowe Vermont’s Mount Mansfield and often managed to ski 60 plus days a year. The vanity plate on his convertible for many years was SKI USA.

During those years, he was a member of the Boston Ski Club and enjoyed many trips with them throughout New England and Canada.

For years, John and his lovely wife Pam, owned a second home in the scenic Village of Rangeley Lakes, Maine, home of Saddleback Mountain ski area. John, Pam, her son Shawn, family and friends spent much of their free time at that home year-round.

For many years John grew a vegetable garden, canning much of it for winter use and as gifts to family and friends. He also enjoyed doing landscaping work around his home in Farmington, NH and had beautiful gardens.

He loved holiday parties and cookouts at Pam’s brother Vinny’s home in Quincy, as well as the occasional trips to Oxford Casino in Maine.

John is survived by his stepson Shawn Bell; his two sisters, Esther Seip of Reading and her husband Joe, Patricia Egan of Wakefield and her husband Paul; and brother Michael A. Palmerino, Jr. of Wakefield and his wife Shirley Curran. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews on both his and his wife’s side.

John was predeceased by his loving wife Pamela J. Bell-Palmerino on April 27, 2022; his parents, brother Anthony J. Palmerino, and sisters Jean Lorraine Kimball and Marie (Kiki) Kenney.

Pam and John will always be together. “Our love and respect for each other will continue into our new life eternally. No goodbyes, just a new life!!!!”

Family and friends are welcome to his funeral on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, NH, with a calling hour prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.

