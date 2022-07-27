ANNAWON WEEDEN from the First Light Foundation taught youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield about Native American cultures through a team based shelter set up activity and engaging games. Funding was provided by the Stoneham Cultural Council, Wakefield Arts Council, and the Mass Cultural Council. (Courtesy Photo)
