WAKEFIELD — Michael A. Modica, 96, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022. Mike was born in Wakefield on November 13, 1925, to Michele and Josephine (Ciacera) Modica.

At 17, Mike enlisted in the Army Air Corps. At 19, his B-17 was shot down over Eastern Europe, and Mike was reported Missing In Action for 42 days.

His long career with the U.S. Department of Defense included overseeing missile defense systems as well as NASA missions to the moon and Mars.

Mike was predeceased by his wife, Alice (Reardon) Modica, brothers John and Charles, and sisters Mary Cardillo, and Connie Venuti. He is survived by his children, Ellen (Modica) Howland and husband Ronald Howland, Beth Modica and husband David Hickernell, and Michael T. Modica; grandchildren Justin Howland and wife Nemessis, Benjamin Howland and wife Lauren, Andrew Hickernell and fiancée Felicia; and six great-grandchildren.

Burial from the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 11 a.m., November 12, 2022, at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 239 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Direct Relief, directrelief.org

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.