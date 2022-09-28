Enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and watching the Bruins

WILMINGTON — Karen A. Roberts, 65, of Wilmington, formerly of North Andover and North Reading, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Born in Melrose on October 28, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Janet L. (Jones) Roberts. She was raised in North Reading and was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1975.

She worked at Marshalls for many years until her retirement.

Karen had a great memory for birthdays and would let you know if it was someone’s birthday. She enjoyed spending time with family, holidays, reading, playing games and traveling. She especially loved the Boston Bruins and followed them for years. She hardly ever missed watching a game.

Family members include her loving brother, Walter Roberts of Wakefield and her sisters, Kathy Lynch and her husband Leo of North Andover, Kristine Hoarty and her husband Thomas of Burlington and Janet Florez and her husband Javier of North Reading; nieces and nephews, Ellen, Keri, Daniel, Kelly, Bridget, Patrick, Mateo and Chloe.

Calling hours was held on Tuesday, September 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. To send an online message of condolence please go to www.croswellfuneralhome.com.