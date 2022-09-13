An avid cook and baker and was happiest when her family was at the table

BOCA RATON, Florida — Ann J. Trudeau, age 90, of Boca Raton, Fla. died peacefully October 26, 2021 at the Boca Care Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

She was born in Revere on March 2, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Nicholas & Emma Bucciero.

Ann had a wonderful life with her late husband Robert C. Trudeau for nearly 60 years of marriage.

She was a homemaker and an avid cook and baker; she made many delicious meals and was the happiest when her children and grandchildren were at the table.

Later in life, Ann worked as an administrative assistant at Mass Water Resources Authority.

She was the loving mother of Paul Trudeau and George Pessotti of Boca Raton, Fla.; Michele Silva and Mark Silva of Calif., and the late Craig Trudeau. She was the cherished grandmother of Will Silva, Tess Trudeau, and Isabella Trudeau. She was the aunt of Patricia, Nicholas and the late Paul Perrotta of Melrose, Michael Bucciero of Calif., and several nieces and nephews. Ann was the sister of the late Michael Bucciero and his wife Phyliss and the sister of the late Marie Nichols and her husband Frank.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, MA on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.- 12 noon. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.