STONEHAM — Louise Y. Newton, age 86 of Stoneham and formerly of Wakefield died Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Reading. She was born in Wakefield on May 22, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Yvonne (Fournier) Dumont. Mrs. Newton was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. She had been a member of Saint Joseph Parish and the Women’s Bowling League of Wakefield. Above all else, she was devoted to her large and extended family.

She is survived by her loving husband Edward J. Newton. She was the loving mother of Pauline Engler and her husband Rick, Annette Savastano and husband Ron, Sandra Czarnota and husband Paul, Danny Newton and wife Karen, Kelly Trahan and husband Jeff and Eddie and Kathy Newton. She was the sister of Robert Dumont and the late Arthur Dumont, Rita Barry and Richard Dumont. She is also survived by her loving 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield on Wednesday July 27 at 10 a.m.. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.