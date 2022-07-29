Lifelong member of the First Baptist Church

PINELLAS PARK, FL — Margaret Fuller passed peacefully on July 25, 2022 in Pinellas Park, Florida at the age of 90, following a brief illness. Margaret was born in Somerville, Massachusetts in 1931, the daughter of Margaret (Pigott) and James Fuller. She retired in 1987 from a career with the Veterans Administration, and was proud of her career advancements in a time when women were not typically given management positions.

Margaret loved her family and friends with intensity, and was the glue that kept the relationships connected. Her sudden loss has left her loved ones and dear friends stunned and deeply grieving, as she was her vibrant and active self just weeks ago.

She devoted her life to the care of those she loved. If there was a need, Margaret enthusiastically gave her all.

She was active in her retirement community in Largo, FL where she served as long time president of the resident’s club, led lively weekly sing-a-longs in the community center with her energetic piano accompaniment, and was contact person for the park “sick bay”, keeping fellow residents updated about their friends and neighbors. She loved music and performing arts to the depths of her soul, and volunteered for many years at the Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center, serving as head usher. Margaret loved eating breakfast out – especially at her favorite spot, Suzi’s Restaurant. In typical Margaret fashion, she was not just a customer, but also a friend. When the staff at Suzi’s learned she collected pennies for donation to the local women’s shelter, they began doing the same, giving Margaret their penny collections each time she came for breakfast. Margaret leaves a large group of devoted friends, who are broken hearted at her loss. There will be an empty place at the table when they gather for breakfast or lunch- and she will be terribly missed.

Margaret was a Red Sox fan, and proud of her Boston roots. She delighted in frequenting local historical sites during her trips to the area while visiting family and friends. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and her love of travel was evident through the many pictures and stories she shared throughout her life.

Margaret was a lifelong member of the Wakefield, MA First Baptist Church, and was saddened at the devastating fire which totally destroyed the building four years ago. Her sadness was tempered with joy when she learned that a large painting of Jesus, which she had commissioned in memory of her mother and brother, had survived the fire unscathed. She considered this to be a genuine miracle.

While Margaret had no children of her own, she considered her 19 nieces and nephews to be “her kids”, and they loved her deeply as well. She also leaves a very large extended family, who gathered for a reunion in her honor several years ago. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Carol and brothers James, Edward, William and Robert. In her final days, she expressed how blessed her life had been, and her readiness to join her beloved family, especially her mother, in eternal life and she stated with a small smile, “I’m going home”.

A celebration of life is being planned for a date to be announced. The family requests that you honor Margaret’s memory through service or donation to any local organization which offers support for those in need.

Condolences may be expressed at www.nationalcremation.com