A dedicated wife and mother who loved to decorate, paint and garden

READING — Peggy O’Leary (Cummiskey) passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 28 in Reading. Peggy was born the sixth of seven children to Thomas and Nel Cummiskey of Medford in May 1929. Growing up on Warner Street in Medford, Peggy spent her days at Saint Clement Catholic School and Church. And it was in the hallways of Saint Clement High that Peggy began a lifelong romance with the love of her life, the late Jimmy O’Leary, “a hell of a man!”

Jimmy and Peggy married in 1953 and raised their family on Pine Street in Wakefield. Jim and Peg had five children: Judy SantaMaria and husband John of Wakefield, Jimmy O’Leary and wife Joan of Groveland, Susan Contos and husband Charles of Amherst N.H., Paula Warner and husband Ross of Portsmouth N.H., and Kevin O’Leary and wife Amy of Hatboro Pa. Peggy had 11 grandchildren: John, Jill, Julie, Meghan, Kevin, Chuck, Sara, Nick, Michelle, Grace, and Maura. She also had 11 great grandchildren: Olive, Maisie, June, Hadley, Quinn, Rory, Ben, Sam, Lydia, Edy, and Riley.

Peggy took pride in our home on Pine Street, decorating, painting, and gardening. She loved listening to music, singing songs from The Forties, and spending time with her expanding family. But most of all, Peggy loved Jimmy. “You are my world.”

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Monday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends prior to the Mass at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Communitas Recreation Program (https://secure.givelively.org/donate/communitas) or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield.