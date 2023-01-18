THE WARRIORS, pictured here before their 3-1 win over Melrose at the Kasabuski Rink last week, are on a five-game winning streak with shutouts over Stoneham on Saturday and Bedford on Monday. The 6-4 Warriors will likely see their Div. 2 rankings improve from No. 21, which they were ranked in the first edition released on Friday. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team added to their winning streak with their 2nd and 3rd shutouts of the season by beating Stoneham 2-0 on Saturday and Bedford 3-0 on Monday, both at the Stoneham Ice Arena.

The win over Bedford marked the 5th in the row for the Warriors, dating back to a 1-0 win over Watertown on Jan. 4. During this five-game streak, which has also included wins over Melrose (3-1) and Wilmington (2-1), goalie Dom DeAngelis and the Warrior defense has surrendered just two goals.

“The team is seeing positive results due to good team defense, goaltending and leadership,” said head coach Mike Geary after Wakefield’s win over Stoneham. “Our senior class has done a great job leading the way.”

That senior class is led by DeAngelis and captains Joe Colliton, Bobby DeFeo and Matt Elwell who have set the tone on the ice and off of it.

Elwell has gone on a scoring tear these last two games, tallying both goals in the win over the Spartans on Saturday and two of the three against the Buccaneers on Monday.

Elwell and DeAngelis certainly stole the show on Saturday. DeAngelis collected 29 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Elwell’s initial goal came in the 1st period with assists to Colliton and Trevor Veilleux.

The close play continued throughout the 2nd and into the 3rd where DeAngelis continued to shut things down and Elwell added some insurance on a goal assisted by DeFeo.

That victory not only secured a four-game winning streak, but with all four coming against Middlesex League Freedom foes, it meant the Warriors were putting themselves at the top of the standings in their division. Their 8 points are comfortably in front of Wilmington, Watertown and Burlington who each have 4.

A full story on the Bedford win will appear this week.

Wakefield (6-4) was ranked 21st in the latest power rankings which were released before their Stoneham game.