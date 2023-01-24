A skilled tradesman who enjoyed bowling and golfing

WAKEFIELD — Pasquale James Grasso, of Wakefield, formerly of East Boston, peacefully passed into the loving arms of his Lord on January 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was 95 years old. The son of Angelo Grasso and Josephine (Schraffa) Grasso, he grew up in East Boston and attended East Boston High School. He had fond memories of his brothers playing football on Putnam Street and many trips to Deer Island Park with his family.

At the age of 19 he served in the Army as a member of the Occupation Forces in Yokohama, Japan following WWII. He worked as a supervisor in a machine shop. He was very proud of his military service. During this period of time, he corresponded weekly with his mother, Josephine, in East Boston. In these letters his mother always ended with the phrase, “Oceans of Love and Kisses.” This story was documented in a video and appeared on national television (ESPN). Upon his return from his military service, he began working alongside his father in training to become a machinist. As a skilled tradesman, he dedicated forty plus years to this career, working for U.S. Gear, which brought him to Wakefield, and later on, for Victor Microwave.

Pasquale met the love of his life, Nancy, at Revere Beach on a beautiful, sunny day. On September 18, 1949, they married and within a few years, they had three beautiful daughters, Mary-Jo, Joyce and Joan. He was a devoted family man.

Pasquale enjoyed bowling and golfing with his friends, going to the beach with his family and dancing with Nancy. He also enjoyed spending time at his Cape Cod home, where many Italian dinners were enjoyed with family.

Pasquale served as the Grand Knight for Council 104 of the Knights of Columbus. Together with his wife, Nancy, they were parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church for the last 65 years, where Pasquale served as an usher.

Pasquale is predeceased by his wife, Nancy, and brothers Anthony, Emilio, Charles, Vincent, and James. He is survived by his loving daughters, Mary-Jo (Bob) of Centerville, Joyce of Wakefield, Joan of Denver, cherished grandsons Robert of NYC, Christopher (Kara) of Albany, NY and David (Jenna) of Simsbury, CT., adored great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Noah and Bennett, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the 4th floor of Melrose Wakefield Hospital for the care and compassion they gave to our father. They would also like to thank Marie Adinolfi for the enduring friendship and kindness she always showed our father.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be prior to the service at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9:30-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.