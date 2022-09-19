Faithful follower of Christ who enjoyed biking and skiing

WAKEFIELD — Paul Philip Nowell Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022. Paul, a lifelong resident of both Wakefield and Stoneham, was born on April 8, 1948. He was the son of parents Carleton and Esther (Pratt) Nowell.

Paul was a legendary mason for over 50 years. His work can be seen gracing homes all across the North Shore of Massachusetts. Paul was also a faithful follower of Christ and was an active member of the Bridge Metrowest Church in Natick, Mass. Paul enjoyed biking, skiing, apple picking, feeding and ministering to the homeless, and Paul loved music, often times breaking out into song at the sound of a note.

Paul was the loving husband of Dianne Nowell for over 35 years. He was the father of Paul Nowell Jr. and his wife Kayla, Kristen (Nowell) Cardoza and her husband Mark, Troy Nowell, and Jill Elaine Nowell. He also raised his three stepchildren, Skipper Carino, Matthew Carino and his wife Genevieve Phelps, and Audra (Carino) DeBaets and her husband Kevin. Paul was a loving “Grampys” to sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his sister Joyce (Nowell) Gantz and her family.

Paul was often found reading his Bible or sharing the words of the Lord. One of his favorite verses, also the date of his birth, was Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable-if anything is excellent or praiseworthy-think about such things.” Paul is surely in heaven preparing a place, made of bricks and mortar, for the rest of us. We will see you again Paul.

In honor of Paul, donations can be made to the Pine Street Inn to help feed the homeless in Boston-a cause near and dear to Paul’s heart.