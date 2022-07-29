WAKEFIELD — Two men reportedly broke into a therapeutic massage spa in Greenwood last night armed with a gun and made off with thousands of dollars in cash.

The men, both masked, came into Peaceful Orchid Spa, 1112 Main St., through a rear door as women employees were closing up for the night, police learned using a translation device. The women, who speak Mandarin Chinese, were locked in a bathroom by the suspects, who went through the establishment looking for money and valuables. When they were unsuccessful, the men brought the women out of the bathroom, threatened them with a gun and demanded all cash and other items of value in the business.

Police said the suspects made off with between $6,000 and $7,000 in cash and two iPhones.

The suspects left through the same rear door they used to enter. One woman, whose first day on the job at Peaceful Orchid Spa was yesterday, left through the rear door about the same time.

Wakefield detectives continue their investigation into the incident, which was reported just before 10 p.m. The business closes at 9 p.m.

Peaceful Orchid Spa, according to the company’s website, provides “a relaxing environment with a variety of wellness treatments to help you feel reinvigorated and renewed. Our treatments can be customized to your desire to provide you with the results you are expecting.

“Our massage therapists are licensed with the state and each has more than ten years of experience delivering the highest quality therapies. Some of the services we provide are Swedish Massage, Shiatsu Massage and Deep Tissue Massage.

“Whether you are looking for a 30 minute session, 60 minute session or couples session we are here to meet your needs.”

—————

Following are other examples of police matters yesterday:

• At about 7:35 a.m. someone on Richardson Avenue reported hurting herself while slicing pears. Emergency medical personnel responded.

• An injured or sick rabbit was reported in front of a Pheasantwood Drive home around 8:40 a.m.

• A delivery truck was said to be blocking the road near the intersection of Greenwood Street and Myrtle Avenue around 9 a.m. The driver soon left the area.

• Commuter rail gates were struck by a motor vehicle at North Avenue and Albion Street around 10:05 a.m. The MBTA was notified and a crew responded.

• A vehicle was left overnight on a property on Water Street. Police were told about it around 12:15 p.m.

• Someone in distress on Albion Street was taken to the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington around 1 p.m.

• State Police handled the aftermath of a motor vehicle accident on Route 128 south near the North Avenue exit around 2:10 p.m.

• A Wakefield man who said his foot got stuck as he was driving in a Lowell Street lot accidentally struck parked a 2018 Ford Flex around 2:40 p.m.

• A motor vehicle was blocking others in on Main Street in the Square around 3 p.m. The owner was located and the offending vehicle moved.

• An erratic operator driving a gray van was reported on Spring Street around 3:20 p.m.

• An unregistered dirt bike was said to be operating on Fitch Court around 3:50 p.m.

• A man sleeping on the ground in the drive-through lane at Walgreens was sent on his way after declining services or medical attention around 4:05 p.m.

• Someone sleeping in an ATM vestibule on Smith Street was sent on their way by police around 4:20 p.m.

• Fireworks are reported near Harrington Court around 9:20 p.m.

• A car alarm sounding regularly for several days brought police to the 100 block of Main Street just before midnight.

This morning, a dead turkey was reported at the intersection of Bathol and Spring streets around 5:35. The Animal Control department was notified.