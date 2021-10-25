WAKEFIELD — Richard Ellis, 74, of Wakefield, died peacefully on October 20, 2021 at Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lynn on September 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gladys (Robinson) Ellis.

Richard was a graduate of Saugus High School, class of 1965. He earned his undergraduate degree from Salem State College, and a Masters in Education from Cambridge College. Richard was a math teacher for 37 years at the Locke Middle School in Billerica. He touched the lives of many students, and this came full circle for him when he recently received outstanding care from a former student while at Sawtelle. He had a true love for nature, particularly hiking, conquering the entire Presidential Range and more in the White Mountains, and more recently exploring Breakheart with his grandchildren. He could be found jogging around Lake Quannapowitt almost daily, until just a few months ago.

Family was the most important thing in Richard’s life. He recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with his wife, Jane (Lawton) Ellis, a longtime third grade teacher at St. Joseph School. He was the cherished father of Megan Bento and her husband, Cicero, of Peabody; and Ryan Ellis and his wife, Meghan, of Tewksbury; and the beloved Grampy of Timothy, Christopher, Katherine and Jennifer. He was the brother of Elaine Meuse and her husband, Ronald, of Saugus, and the late Laurel Steuernagle and her surviving husband, James, of Maine. He is also survived by his nieces Cynthia Rolfe and Stephanie St. Germain.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. At the family’s request, all guests are asked to wear masks at the church.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 3 Margin St., Peabody, MA 01960 or to the charity of one’s choice.