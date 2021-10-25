MIDDLETON — William D. Baxter III, 51, of Middleton, passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Beverly Hospital. Billy was born in Melrose to his beloved parents, Bette M. (Doyle) Baxter and the late William D. Baxter II. He was the loving husband and best friend to Victoria L. (Astyk) Baxter, with whom he shared almost 18 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Billy is survived by his daughters whom he cherished, Abigail Mae Baxter (17), Katherine (Coco) Victoria Baxter (16), and Charlotte Suzanne Baxter (12); brother Jeffrey C. Baxter; sisters Kristin M. Pizzotti and Rachel J. Fabiano and their families; and many adored nieces and nephews. Billy had a special bond with his uncles and aunts, John and Carolyn Baxter, and Andrew and Sheri Baxter. He is also survived by his second set of parents, Naomi R. Astyk and Suzanne L. Lupo of Beverly.

Billy graduated from Wakefield High School and went on to pursue his career in the electrical and HVAC trades. He was the Associate Director of Facilities at Endicott College in Beverly, where he spent the last 13 years. Prior to Endicott, he worked in various roles and locations for Cummings Properties.

His smile was infectious. He was fun-loving, and always the life of the party. He had so much knowledge, both useful and useless. You could always count on him to know the answer to anything, and if he didn’t, he’d have it eventually. Billy was inclusive and would welcome anyone into his inner circle and treat them as if he had known them forever. He would drop anything to help anyone. Billy loved all living things; his dogs, cats, ducks, and chickens can attest to that.

He enjoyed playing softball with the guys in Middleton. His passion for the outdoors led him on many adventures, alone or with his girls, including canoeing, hunting, fishing, metal detecting, and digging for treasure! If you couldn’t find him, he’d likely be right in his backyard on the river. Rarely was he sitting on the couch, but when he was it was next to his best friend Vicky. His home was his paradise.

Billy’s girls meant the world to him. He was so incredibly proud of them and loved supporting them in all of their interests and activities. His family was everything to him.

He has touched the lives of so many. Billy will be truly missed.

Visiting hours for Bill will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly,Wednesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made here https://bit.ly/BillBaxter to help support Billy’s family. Please go to www.campbellfuneral.com for information, directions and condolences.