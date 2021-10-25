SOUTH CHINA, Maine — Warren G. Hunt, 79, of South China, Maine, formerly of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Warren was born in Medford and was raised in Wakefield. He was a graduate of School Of St. Philip-Neri Boston and then attended Boston University. Warren was a veteran of the US Marine Corp where he believed Parris Island and the Corp shaped his life tremendously.

Mr. Hunt’s career spanned 35 years with the Lahey Clinic Medical Center. His career began when the hospital was in the city of Boston. He was heavily involved with the transformation and relocation of the hospital to it’s then new location on Mall Rd., in Burlington. After years of day to day operations and expansions at Burlington, Mr. Hunt was assigned to his most recognized achievement for the organization. He created and developed Lahey Clinic Northshore, Peabody.

After years of managing day to day operations and expansions at Burlington location, Mr. Hunt retired in 2004 as Senior Vice President of the Lahey Clinic Organization. His contribution to Lahey Clinics success was recognized when he was named a member of the Emeritus Staff.

Warren is the beloved father of Mark W. Hunt and Jennifer of Colebrook, N.H. and Alysia and Chip Farrington of China, ME. Devoted grandfather of Madyx Kennedy and Sarah Hunt. Loving brother of Richard Hunt and Carol of Littleton, Dr. Donald J. Hunt of St. Johnsbury, VT., Kenneth Hunt of North Reading and the late Rosemary Hunt, David Hunt and Walter Hunt. He is the son of the late Mildred (Jones) Hunt. Special loving friend of Sally Farnkoff and her children Eric and Kylee. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were kindly invited to gather and share his memories in the Barile Family Funeral Home 482 Main St. (RT28) Stoneham on Friday, October 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking attendants and elevator available. Interment is private.

Please consider donations in memory of Warren to Lahey Clinic 41 Mall Road Burlington MA 01805.