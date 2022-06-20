A proud veteran of the United States Navy

WAKEFIELD — Richard M. Quinn, 84, of Wakefield died Thursday, June 16 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Stoneham on August 5, 1937 he was the son of the late Peter A. and E. Ermyntrude (Potter) Quinn. He was the beloved husband of Betsey J. (Batchelder) Quinn. He was the brother of the late Robert P. Quinn. David L. Quinn and Trudy Murphy. He is also survived by one nephew and two nieces.

Mr. Quinn was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1955. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Quinn was a retired electrician from General Electric of Lynn.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.