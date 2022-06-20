NEW CAPTAINS for the 2023 Warrior girls’ tennis season were announced at the banquet. The 2022 captains, Annie King, Panagiota Koutroubis and Haley Ogier passed the torch to new captains Emma Fitzgerald and Sydney Moon. Pictured from left to right is Fitzgerald, King, Koutroubis, Ogier and Moon. (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team recently held their annual banquet where they celebrated their seniors one final time, congratulated team award winners and announced next season’s captains.

The Warriors finished a well-played regular season with an 8-8 record.

They earned the No. 19 seed in the statewide Div. 2 tournament and drew No. 14 Bishop Stang in the first round.

Wakefield traveled to host school New Bedford High on June 6 to play Bishop Stang.

It was a terrific, back-and-forth match that featured plenty of great tennis.

In the end, the Spartans were able to hold on for a 3-2 win.

“It was a really close match. It could have gone either way,” said Wakefield head coach Kathy Healey. “I’m very proud of my girls, they played well.”

Junior Emma Fitzgerald concluded her strong season with a 6-2, 6-1 win at third singles.

Senior captain Annie King at second singles and senior Megan Cohen at first singles, came up short against tough competition.

With the Warriors trailing 2-1 after singles, it came down to doubles where both matches were instant classics.

At second doubles, junior Sydney Moon and sophomore Ariannah Tringali won the first set 6-4 before their opponents stormed back 6-4 in the second set. That set up a deciding third which the Warrior pair were able to win, 6-3.

It was an even closer matchup at first doubles with the winner pushing their team onward to the Round of 16.

Senior captain Haley Ogier and freshman Toni Whitson, a duo that had a consistent and terrific season, won a grueling first set 7-5. The Spartans won the second set 6-4 and stayed in the groove in a 6-3 third set victory.

In the end, Wakefield made their coach and their fans proud by leaving it all on the court.

At the banquet, coach Healey presented two MVP awards to Ogier and Fitzgerald.

Ogier, Fitzgerald and Whitson were named Middlesex League All-Stars.

Two captains for next year were announced as Fitzgerald and Moon will take over leadership responsibilities from current captains Ogier, King and Panagiota Koutroubis.

The Warriors celebrated 13 seniors from this year’s team. In addition to the three captains, Wakefield graduated Cohen, Sophia Callahan, Mia Dardis, Caroline Ford, Abby Lane, Brigid Locke, Audrey Longo, Lisa Mouradian, Eve Paglierani and Riley Suntken.