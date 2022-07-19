A strong man of faith who lived his life by example for all who met him

KITTERY, Maine — Robert (Bob) Henry Gonnella, 93, of Kittery, Maine was welcomed into heaven on July 6, 2022. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on September 29, 1928, in Jay, Maine to the late Peter Leroy and Grace (Volpe) Gonnella. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Messina) Gonnella, brothers Leroy Gonnella of Wake Forest, N.C., and Anthony Gonnella of Apex, N.C.; sister Ann Powers of Lynnfield; and his children, Robert Gonnella (Barbara) of West Yarmouth; Elaine Williams (Joel) of Billerica; William Gonnella (Teresa) of Billerica; Edward Gonnella (Donna) of Old Town, Maine; Thomas Gonnella (Judy) of Gettysburg, Pa.; James Gonnella (Brenda) of North Charleston, S.C.; Susan Roberto (Fred) of North Charleston, S.C.; David Gonnella (Jennifer) of Portland, Ore.; Steven Gonnella of Wakefield. Stepchildren Mark Yeanacopolis of Danvers, and Gina (Jim) Rix, of Ipswitch, Mass. Additionally, he is survived by thirty-four grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his former wife Lorraine (Bergeron) Gonnella, sister Virginia Miraglia, brother George Gonnella, and grandson John Gonnella.

Bob was a lifelong member of the Carpenters Union. He started his working career as a welder at the Otis Mill in Livermore Falls, Maine but after a few years he moved to Massachusetts where he became a carpenter working for Fay Construction Company, eventually working his way up to becoming a construction superintendent. He left Fay Construction in the 1970s to start his own company, Gonnella Brothers, along with brothers Tony and George which later transitioned to become Gonnella Construction Company which he successfully ran for over 20 years until his retirement. He continued to work, however, always available to help with friends/family projects or as a local volunteer in his adopted community of Kittery.

Camping and hiking were two of his passions as he led family/extended family on annual outings for 50 years before he finally passed on the leadership to the next generation. He was a strong man of faith as an active member of the Catholic Church throughout his life. Bob was a man of character who lived his life by example for all who met him.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1155 Main St, Wakefield, on August 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to hospice provider Amedysis Company by clicking the link: https://www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/volunteers-and-donations/.