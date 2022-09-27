Natural athlete lived most of his life in Wakefield

GLOUCESTER — Scott Paul Bergholtz, 58, of Wakefield and Gloucester, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 21, 2022.

He was born December 17,1963 and lived in Wakefield most of his life attending Wakefield Schools, Worcester Academy and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Scott was a natural athlete who played hockey, baseball and golf in high school.

After college, Scott worked as a warehouse manager, house painter and landscaper.

Scott was glowingly proud of his children and their academic prowess. Both Lindsay and Scott are currently high honor students at UMass Amherst and UMass Lowell. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed being outdoors riding his bike or relaxing at the beach.

Scott is survived by his wife Erica (Bevilacqua) Bergholtz and two children Lindsay and Scott Jr.; his father Peter of Rockport; brother Steven and wife Katherine of Wenham; brother Jeff and wife Nancy of Scituate and sister Amy Jones and husband David of Hamilton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was predeceased by his mother Joyce (Doherty) Bergholtz

Services for Scott will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to a charity of choice or The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.

Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA. 01930.

