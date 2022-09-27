THE WAKEFIELD High field hockey team ran their winning streak to four games with a 7-0 victory over Everett yesterday. The Warriors host Burlington on Wednesday, 4:15 p.m. at Landrigan Field. (File Photo)

EVERETT — The Wakefield High field hockey team continued their winning streak with a 7-0, road victory over Everett last night.

With that win, their fourth in a row, the Warriors are now 4-2-1 on the season.

“We’re taking each game one day at a time,” said head coach Cara Luca. “It’s been tough playing three times a week but the girls have been able to adjust.”

Their current four-game run is exactly seven days old as the Warriors beat Wilmington 2-1 last Monday, Melrose 5-0 at home on Wednesday and Stoneham 2-0 at home on Friday.

The frequency of games has yet to affect the Warriors who have 11 left in their regular season with the final game scheduled for Oct. 27.

Wakefield’s high-scoring performance against the Crimson Tide was led by two senior captains, Grace Seabury, who scored four goals, and Vivian Mottl, who recorded a hat trick.

On the other side of the field, senior goalie Jillian Schwartzberg recorded her third consecutive shutout with the help of another strong defensive performance from multiple players including senior captain Charlotte Rossicone.

Mottl was a perfect 3-for-3 with shots on goal, each finding the back of the net.

Also recording shots were Rossicone and juniors Maya Neal (3), Gianna Tulipani and Kathryn Scollo.

Wakefield’s 2-0 win over Stoneham on Friday improved their Middlesex League Freedom Division record to 3-0.

Seabury scored both goals for the Warriors and Schwartzberg also came up big with five saves.

“We’re lucky to have Jillian this season,” said Luca. “She brings such a positive vibe and energy to the team.”

The victory over Melrose on Wednesday served as a statement game for the Warriors against their rivals, most especially for Seabury who scored all five of Wakefield’s goals.

“Grace is a very talented field hockey player,” said Luca. “She has incredible stick skills and speed. She has really good defensive skills too.”

Wakefield’s first of their winning streak against Wilmington was a hard-fought 2-1 win in which the defense shined. It was their first win of the season after starting 0-2-1 against a challenging slate including Lexington, Arlington and Woburn.

Seabury served as the playmaker in this game, setting up both of Wakefield’s goals with assists.

The first tally was scored by Neal and the second was scored by Scollo.

Schwartzberg had a highlight-reel game, coming up with 8 saves to send her team on to victory.

Wakefield, who has outscored their opponents 16-1 during this four-game run, will look to make it five in a row when they host Burlington tomorrow at 4:15 p.m.

If Wakefield can win that, they would bring a 4-0 Freedom Division record into a matchup with perennial powerhouse Watertown who is currently 7-0. The Warriors and Raiders are scheduled to meet on Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Watertown’s Victory Field.