Longtime resident enjoyed playing the piano

WAKEFIELD — T. Claire Riley, 95 a longtime resident of Wakefield, died at her home on Tuesday evening, January 17 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Malden, MA March 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mabel V. (Dolan) Buckley.

Claire was a graduate of Chevrus High School of Malden. She moved to Wakefield with her husband John in 1949, where they raised their family. Claire enjoyed the piano and was still playing it as recently as last week. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Claire was the beloved wife of the late John M. Riley. She was the loving mother of Therese Jarmusik and late husband William, John M. Riley Jr. and wife Laurie, Nancy Gormley and husband Lawrence, Joseph G. Riley and wife Michelle, Elizabeth Warner, Kathleen Sullivan and late husband Richard and Mary Bedard and husband Ronald. Sister of the late Kathleen Main, Miriam Craven, Rita Flanagan, Joseph, Robert, Charles, Richard, and George Buckley. Also survived by her cherished 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday January 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center Dr., G-500, Woburn, MA 01801.