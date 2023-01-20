Owner of Precision Honing was an avid hockey fan

WAKEFIELD — Stephen L. Muse, age 72, of Wakefield, died on Monday January 16 at his home.

He was born in Melrose on October 14, 1950 and was the son of the late Louis and Margaret (LaBombard) Muse.

He was the loving father of Jason Muse of Wakefield, Rachael Scott and her husband Paul of Lynnfield, Bryan and Timothy Muse, both of Wakefield. Loving stepfather of Diane Doussett and Delisha Langston. He was the brother of Linda Muse and Janet Leblanc, both of Wakefield. He was the grandfather of Kristine and Stephen Muse, Sarah and Luke Ingersoll, Sarah Kelly and Paul Scott Jr. Loving uncle to Alex, Andrew and Julianne. Survived by his former wife, Claire Muse (Ouellette).

Stephen was a lifelong Wakefield resident and attended the Wakefield Public schools. He was a skilled machinist working for his father at Precision Honing in Wakefield, eventually taking over the business in 2002. As an avid hockey fan, Stephen most enjoyed his years coaching Wakefield Youth Hockey back in the 1980s.

Following his retirement, Stephen enjoyed spending time at Foxwoods Casino, walks with his dog Charlie, and attending his niece and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday January 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Louis J. and Margaret E. Muse Scholarship Fund, c/o TSF of Wakefield, PO Box 321, Wakefield, Ma 01880. www.tsfofwakefield.org