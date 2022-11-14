Loving mother and wife who enjoyed helping people and gardening

WAKEFIELD — Carolyn Ann Thomas, age 86, of Wakefield died Friday, November 11 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Wakefield on June 28, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Dececca) Santoro.

Carolyn was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. Her life’s work was rooted in her love for helping people. She owned Carolyn’s Place, a business that provided wigs to medical patients who went through cancer treatments or suffered hair loss. Her compassionate caring heart for others was endless.

Carolyn was such a dedicated loving mother and wife and will be forever missed. She was also an avid gardener and loved her flowers and her dog Nikko.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Thomas. She was the loving mother of Cheryl A. Pringle of Wakefield, Deborah DiGregorio and her partner Charles Donnell of Wakefield, and the late Everett Pringle. She was the cherished grandmother of Adam, Cheressa, and Selena DiGregorio. She was the sister of the late Robert Santoro.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 16 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.